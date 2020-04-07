President Trump sidelines inspector general tapped for coronavirus stimulus oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has sidelined the inspector general who was tapped to chair a special oversight board of the $2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Glenn Fine, the acting Defense Department inspector general and a veteran watchdog, had been selected by peers last month for the oversight position.

But Trump has instead nominated a replacement inspector general at the Pentagon and appointed an acting one to serve in Fine's place, according to an email from a Defense Department official obtained by The Associated Press.