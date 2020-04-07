US coronavirus cases are increasing outside N.Y. and N.J. Here are the top 10

As New York – the US region with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases – may be seeing cases slightly level off, other areas across the country are seeing rapid increases in the number of people infected.

Below are charts that show counties outside of the New York and New Jersey area that have the highest number of positive coronavirus cases, and how the virus is trending there. While not in the top 10, Massachusetts’ Suffolk and Middlesex counties are at the 11th and 12th spots.

For reference, New York City has 67,552 cases; Cook County in Illinois, the top of this list, has 8,043. All numbers are as of the end of the day April 5.