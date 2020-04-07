A new age of Prohibition? Now? How about let’s not

For people with alcohol dependency, abrupt cessation generally results in symptoms of acute withdrawal, which, unlike opioid withdrawal, actually may result in death. These people often require hospitalization for several days during the worst of the withdrawal, and when hospitalized, they usually require a bed in the intensive care unit. Needless to say, that is a luxury we cannot afford during a pandemic.

As an emergency physician in Boston, I have to take strong exception to Peter B. Bach’s recent op-ed calling for the banning of alcohol sales during a pandemic ( bostonglobe.com/opinion, April 2 ). I am a front-line witness to all of the societal ills that alcohol can bring. Nevertheless, the consequences of abruptly stopping alcohol for those who are dependent on it would be devastating right now.

Recovery from substance use disorder is always a noble goal, but that kind of social engineering during a disaster would be its own disaster.

Dr. Franklin D. Friedman

Boston

The writer is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and director of prehospital care and emergency preparedness at Tufts Medical Center.





Family violence another area where pandemic has exposed weaknesses

As an addiction medicine physician and long-term advocate against intimate partner violence, I profoundly disagree with Peter B. Bach (“Ban alcohol sales during the pandemic”). Alcohol withdrawal can be a life-threatening illness, bouts of delirium tremens frequently require intensive care treatment, and burdening the health care system unnecessarily in a pandemic with preventable disease appears irresponsible, if not unethical. Further, it is not only batterers who are at risk for withdrawal.

This pandemic has increased the challenge of adequately protecting vulnerable people, such as spouses, elders, or children, from violence within lockdown settings. We need meaningful respite for people facing violence and consequential intervention for perpetrators that does not risk spreading disease.

Family violence is yet another arena in which there has been no significant or relevant preparation for pandemic disease. Undoubtedly, violence will produce injury — and perhaps even death — that would have been avoidable with ample imagination and sufficient resources in place before lockdown. However, there is no reason to compound this suffering with an untested intervention with known adverse consequences.

Dr. Barbara Herbert

Cambridge





People want to use this crisis to pile up the prohibitions on us

Over at the much-less-provincial Wall Street Journal, they published a nice article last week about how wine appreciation is bringing people together, even remotely, and thereby making these difficult times less so. But here at the good ol’ Boston Globe (and really, who else would do it?), you publish an op-ed calling for the ban of alcohol sales for the same foolish reason this country tried Prohibition after the last such pandemic: A relatively tiny minority of people act out under the influence of alcohol, and therefore nobody should be able to buy it. The writer himself admitted that such a ban could cause some of those same people to end up in emergency rooms that have no time for them.

I realize the reason you publish things like this is, at least in part, to provoke a reaction. And I am sorry it has worked on me. But I also think this is part of a disturbing trend: people using the COVID-19 crisis to impose on people in ways they never could before. The thinking is that while we are docilely accepting limits on our behavior in the name of public health — don’t go out, don’t go to restaurants, don’t go to work, wear a mask, etc. — we will swallow any limits they want. For example, abortions? Not essential. Voting in a Democratic primary for president when your governor is a Trump supporter? Nope; maybe later.

Every new idea for restricting our liberty should be viewed with skepticism and vigorously opposed except those that are both temporary and absolutely necessary to slow the pandemic. Otherwise, we should stick to the fundamental American value that, absent a compelling reason to stop them, people have a right to do as they please — including shop for wine.

Edward Wayland

Andover





What about those whose moods are tempered by a drink?

Peter B. Bach’s argument is flawed in several ways. First, suspending sales of alcohol during Prohibition, our one and only longitudinal experience, was a dismal failure. Second, he suggests that Alcoholics Anonymous is the best way to help alcoholism. This is contradicted by a recent review posted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. In fact, a recent meta-analysis suggests that AA may be worse than nothing, although many in AA apparently have benefited enormously from the organization.

Finally, domestic abuse does not necessarily arise from alcohol use. We can agree that alcohol may expose violent inclinations. Yet for some, anger and anxiety are diminished by the relaxing effects of the chemical. Explaining domestic abuse as a consequence of alcohol can be misleading and oversimplifies this societal pathology.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro, N.C.