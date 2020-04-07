Commissioner Gary Bettman says NHL might not finish regular season

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has raised the possibility of not being able to complete the regular season, while stressing all options remain on the table, during an interview on NBCSN.

In saying, “nothing has been ruled in and nothing ruled out,” Bettman noted the league requires a clearer picture on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which he hopes will happen in the next few weeks.

Bettman said the ideal scenario would be to complete the season to determine playoff seedings in fairness to teams involved in tightly contested races in both conferences. However, he adds: “We understand that may not be possible.”