Former Bruin Colby Cave hospitalized after suffering brain bleed

Former Bruins center Colby Cave, 25, was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Toronto hospital on Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed overnight.

The Edmonton Oilers, Cave’s current team, said he was put into a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital. Cave is from North Battleford, Sask., and his wife, Emily, is from Toronto. The couple married last summer.

Cave, who signed with the Bruins out of junior (WHL Swift Current) in 2015, played in 23 games with the varsity from 2017-19, recording a goal and four assists. He suited up for 20 games in 2018-19, briefly filling in as the No. 1 center for an injured Patrice Bergeron.