NBA considering ‘diabetes-like’ testing for coronavirus that could accelerate return of game, report says

The NBA is exploring a plan that would utilize a “diabetes-like” blood test that could quickly determine if players have COVID-19 with just the prick of a finger, according to a report from ESPN.

However, the idea remains in the early stages, sources told ESPN. At the same time, a source also stressed “advances in science and medicine are proceeding at a rapid pace,” and that collaboration could lead to breakthrough solutions “sooner rather than later.”

This sort of rapid-response testing could be a first step in a timeline that could see the return of games say some associated with the league.