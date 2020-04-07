NESN recruiting ex-Bruins to provide social media commentary on classic rebroadcasts

NESN has lined up a series of former players to take over its telecasts of classic Red Sox’ and Bruins’ games on Twitter to provide real-time commentary, answer fan questions, and provide on-screen insight.

In an attempt to bring a new look to previous broadcasts, New England Sports Network has recruited some former local athletes to provide a new layer of commentary for classic contests.

Gregory Campbell will be one of three former Bruins offering some commentary on social media this week.

NESN already has had Shane Victorino tweet his way through a rebroadcast of a 2013 World Series game. This week, they’ll have three ex-Bruins taking part in a Twitter takeover during some classic reruns.

Tuesday at 8 p.m.: Michael Ryder is scheduled to offer his commentary for Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Wednesday at 8 p.m.: Rich Peverley is slated to give his thoughts during the rebroadcast of Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against the Lightning.

Friday at 8 p.m.: Gregory Campbell is scheduled to tweet his thoughts during a rebroadcast of Game 5 of that same 2011 series against Tampa Bay.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.