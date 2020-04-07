The simple interactions with his Bruins teammates are what Torey Krug misses the most right now

Other things he misses: "Seeing what Pasta (David Pastrnak) is wearing when he walks through the door. Wondering what kind of mood Chris Wagner's going to be in. Seeing Chucky (McAvoy) and his big smile ... trying to make sense of what comes out of Jake DeBrusk's mouth." He might even miss being razzed by Brad Marchand, but given their ongoing chirp war, he wouldn't cop to it.

"We do miss the guys, the going back and forth every day. I just miss the simple conversations," Krug said Tuesday on a conference call arranged by the Bruins, his first time speaking with reporters since the NHL paused on March 12.

Once the “initial shock” of the NHL suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic wore off, Bruins defenseman Torey Krug found a daily routine outside of the rink. He’s keeping up with his teammates, but nothing replaces the camaraderie of the locker room.

Krug, who turns 29 on Sunday, has spent most of the pause in Michigan at his in-laws’ house, with his wife, Melanie, and 9-month-old daughter, Saylor, and bulldog, Fenway. They have had ample time to consider the future.

Krug, a premier offensive defenseman, does not have a contract for next season. He could return to Boston, where he has built a life since signing out of Michigan State in 2012. The open market could bring him a significant raise.

The coronavirus outbreak makes an already uncertain stage of his career even more murky. The disease carries implications far beyond whether games are played in the next few months.

"Obviously we're all in a relatively similar situation," said Krug, noting he has not had any contract discussions since the pause, or made any progress. "There's so many unknowns. You can only control so much of that.

"For me personally, I really hope I did not play my last game as a Boston Bruin. It's been a special place for me and my family to grow. My love for the game, playing in front of these fans, it's been very special for me."

The pause, he said, "hasn't given me any clarity. If anything, it's made me wonder about this process a little bit more. I was just in the moment and playing games to help my team win, and hopefully push us in the right direction and win a championship. Now with this season paused, I've definitely wondered about what's going to happen. In terms of clarity, there's been none.

"From a business perspective ... I can only guess things are going to look a little bit different from a salary cap perspective next year. Team structures are going to be affected by that. I really have no clarity. I wish I had a better answer for you. That's just the reality of the situation."

The salary cap, and by extension player salaries, are tied to hockey-related revenue. Missed games could mean the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. The salary cap ceiling, which was $81.5 million last year, was expected to rise. It may not now.

Krug, who was injured (upper body) when the season halted, said he’s healthy now. He is training with the discipline that got him this far. “Absolutely nothing” replicates the act of battling with larger forwards in the corner and stopping on a dime, Krug said, but he has made do with the body weight training program the Bruins provided, consultation with his personal trainer, and a stationary bike.

“I’ve been running a little more than I normally do,” he said. “It’s been theraputic in a way. As well as trying to lick my wounds and heal up in case we do get a chance to go back and play playoffs.”

Krug doesn’t know what a restart to the NHL season should look like, other than saying there should be a short training camp to get players ready. Should they play regular season games first? Or jump into the playoffs and play in empty buildings or neutral sites? He welcomes creative solutions, as long they’re fair to all teams and honor the history of the game.

“I just hope we can get back and play and have the opportunity to win a [Stanley] Cup, because this group that we have here in Boston is special,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of other teams around the league that feel the same way.”

Before disconnecting, Krug offered a parting word.

“In some way, shape, or form, we’re all connected to the coronavirus,” he said. “We’re all in this together. It’s a tough situation, but there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. As long as we continue what we’re doing, hopefully we’ll see each other sooner than later.”

