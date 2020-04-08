Boston’s Emerald Necklace now has its own symphony. And you can download it for free.

The Emerald Necklace — the name given to the archipelago of parks that stretches from Boston Common to Franklin Park — now has a soundtrack.

Composed by Andrew List, a professor at Berklee College of Music, “The Emerald Necklace” is a chamber symphony that spans 15 minutes and is broken up into three movements, each named for a portion of the 1,100-acre park system. The piece came together as a commission from the Boston Symphony Orchestra as part of its BSO in Residence Composers Project, a project started in 2017.

The Emerald Necklace was designed by celebrated landscape architect Franklin Law Olmsted in the 1860s and the chamber symphony is broken up into three parts to correspond with a concept coined by Olmsted: compression, release, and surprise.