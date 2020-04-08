Carell, Kudrow power Netflix’s upcoming ‘Space Force’

This is a Netflix show I’m eager to see, and it’s scheduled to premiere on May 29 — which is soon, or in a long time, I can no longer tell. Co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels of “The Office,” and called “Space Force,” it stars Carell and Lisa Kudrow.
The show is a workplace comedy about the people who are assigned the job of creating a sixth branch of the armed services called Space Force. It was inspired by President Trump’s wish, announced in 2018, to create a branch devoted to protecting American interests in outer space. Carell plays the general in charge, and Kudrow — who, by the way, is in a sweet recent Netflix comedy called “Feel Good” — plays his wife. She is tired of sacrificing her own interests for her husband’s career, as the family moves to Colorado to join a team of scientists and astronauts and get the project going.
The show features stars from two of the most successful sitcoms ever made, “The Office” and “Friends,” but the rest of the cast is impressive, too. Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jessica St. Clair, Jimmy O. Yang, and Fred Willard are also on board.
