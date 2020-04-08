Carell, Kudrow power Netflix’s upcoming ‘Space Force’

This is a Netflix show I’m eager to see, and it’s scheduled to premiere on May 29 — which is soon, or in a long time, I can no longer tell. Co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels of “The Office,” and called “Space Force,” it stars Carell and Lisa Kudrow.

The show is a workplace comedy about the people who are assigned the job of creating a sixth branch of the armed services called Space Force. It was inspired by President Trump’s wish, announced in 2018, to create a branch devoted to protecting American interests in outer space. Carell plays the general in charge, and Kudrow — who, by the way, is in a sweet recent Netflix comedy called “Feel Good” — plays his wife. She is tired of sacrificing her own interests for her husband’s career, as the family moves to Colorado to join a team of scientists and astronauts and get the project going.