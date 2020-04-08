John Prine: 1946-2020

It’s the honest artists who write their epitaphs before they go. Because John Prine was among the most honest singer-songwriters of his generation, he wrote two. The first was “ Please Don’t Bury Me ,” off 1973’s “Sweet Revenge,” in which Prine hands out his belated body parts to a swaggering roadhouse beat:

Give my knees to the needy

Don’t pull that stuff on me

Hand me down my walking cane

It’s a sin to tell a lie

Send my mouth way down south

And kiss my ass goodbye

The second song, another foot-stomper called “When I Get to Heaven,” was on his final album, “The Tree of Forgiveness” (2018), which came out after operations for cancer in his neck (1998) and lungs (2013) had reduced Prine’s body to a visual question mark and his voice to gravel. The song begins:

When I get to heaven, I'm gonna shake God's hand

Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand

Then I’m gonna get a guitar and start a rock-n-roll band

Check into a swell hotel; ain’t the afterlife grand?

I sure hope so. Prine died Tuesday at 73, from coronavirus. He had been on a ventilator the week before and then seemed to recover, and his fans drew breath once more with him. We thought he’d licked it.

God damn this virus.

It’s a loss in part because his health problems had only made Prine more beloved to those who loved his music; he was a flame we all were worried would gutter out. To which sentiments he scoffed, toured, sang, toured some more. Plainspoken and crestfallen, Prine’s genius was to seem bemused, confused, and amused at the cosmic comedy of life. His songs laughed and sighed, shrugged their shoulders, wept a little, ordered another beer. They smiled, illegally.

Prine was so self-effacing that he had to have other people convince him he was a great songwriter. The story, immortalized on the back of his first album, 1971’s “John Prine,” was that he was an Army veteran and a mailman, composing songs on his delivery route and too shy to sing on open mic nights at Chicago’s Fifth Peg.

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine performed at the Americana Honors & Awards show in September. Wade Payne/Associated Press

But he had a mouth on him, and when he razzed another performer who dared him to put up or shut up, Prine clambered on stage and sang songs that silenced the room. Like “Sam Stone,” about a war veteran with a chorus that runs “There’s a hole in Daddy’s arm where all the money goes.” “Hello in There,” about neglected old folks. ”Angel From Montgomery,” a soon-to-be classic that would be covered by everyone from Bonnie Raitt to Dave Matthews to John Mayer. “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore,” a jaunty middle-finger salute to Vietnam War-era patriots. “Illegal Smile,” which Prine always swore wasn’t about getting high but who cares? Some songs belong to the people.

Kris Kristofferson, then a big star, came calling and gave his blessing. Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert hopped off his usual beat and gave Prine his first rave review, headlined “Singing Mailman Who Delivers a Powerful Message in a Few Words.” It was even rumored that God — i.e., Dylan — liked his songs.

That first album framed Prine as a hayseed — literally, he’s sitting on a bale of hay — but he was more ornery and complicated than that. “Sweet Revenge” has one of the great screw-you covers of its era, the singer sprawled sunglassed and hungover in the front seat of a convertible. He was a secret treasure, more or less, through the 1970s and ’80s, more well-regarded by critics and a hardy coterie of fans than by his record labels and possibly his ex-wives (there were two; Prine is survived by his third wife and manager, Fiona Whelan).

Eventually he started his own label — Oh Boy Records — and did things his own way, which turned out to be a good idea when “The Missing Years” (1991) won a Grammy and inaugurated Prine’s latter-day career as a tumble-down saint of folk-rock-country-etc. It’s in that “etc.” that he thrived, and “The Missing Years” is just about a perfect album, with songs like “It’s a Big Old Goofy World" and “The Sins of Memphisto" that are both off the cuff and indestructible. Throughout the record, guests Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Everly, British rock god Albert Lee, and Tom Petty and his Heartbreakers drop in on bended knee.

Everyone has a favorite John Prine song. Mine has always been ”Donald and Lydia,” off the debut album. It’s about two shy people, Lydia “the fat girl daughter of Virginia and Ray,” and Donald, who “strangers had forced . . . to live in his head.” Lydia makes change at the penny arcade, Donald’s a private at the Army barracks down the road. I don’t believe they’ve ever spoken, but they dream about each other — which “comes natural, like the first breath of a baby” — and in the song’s lilting climax they make love everywhere but in physical reality.

The song’s a rare ode to, um, self-pleasure, and it has a throwaway line — “she read romance magazines up in her room/Felt just like Sunday on a Saturday afternoon” — that’s one of the best things ever. And the ending’s a heartbreaker, Donald and Lydia lifted above the world, above all this nonsense, on a rising cloud of pedal-steel guitar and contrapuntal bass, where they waltz forever into fade-out.

John Prine joined them this week, and there’s not much else to say except that he’ll be terribly missed: his voice, his characters, the love he extended in song to those who don’t usually get it in life. That included the ex-wives, to one of which he dedicated “All the Best,” from “The Missing Years.”

Say you drive a Chevy, say you drive a Ford

Say you drive around the town 'till you just get bored

Then you change your mind for something else to do

And your heart gets bored with your mind and it changes you

Well it’s a doggone shame, and it’s an awful mess

I wish you love, I wish you happiness

I wish you love, I wish you happiness

I guess I wish you all the best

Back at you, friend.

