This Netflix special will help summon your courage

When Brené Brown was invited to give a TEDx Talk in 2010 on the subject of her academic research at the University of Houston — shame and vulnerability — she realized she couldn’t talk data points. She had to walk her talk. This was new.

“I had engineered smallness in my life,” Brown later said. “I didn’t take chances. I just didn’t.”

So the social work professor, who has also written several books, told her TEDx audience how much she hates feeling vulnerable. The talk went viral.