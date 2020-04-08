This Netflix special will help summon your courage

When Brené Brown was invited to give a TEDx Talk in 2010 on the subject of her academic research at the University of Houston — shame and vulnerability — she realized she couldn’t talk data points. She had to walk her talk. This was new.
“I had engineered smallness in my life,” Brown later said. “I didn’t take chances. I just didn’t.”
So the social work professor, who has also written several books, told her TEDx audience how much she hates feeling vulnerable. The talk went viral.
In "Brené Brown: The Call to Courage,” which came to Netflix in 2019, the Texas straight-talker shares what happened next. All the attention triggered an excruciating lurch into shame. Praise slid by her, but criticism, such as “less research, more botox,” left a mark.
Brown’s a natural storyteller. She relates comic and tender tales about her life and family, using her own fears and foibles to illustrate how awful and yet deeply worthwhile letting down your guard can be. She defines the contours of the delicate space we all navigate between being true to ourselves and fitting in.
“The Call to Courage” makes room for all the feelings. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry. And you may feel emboldened to tell someone something real.
Available on Netflix
