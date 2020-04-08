The race to save lives

The Globe has enlisted three medical workers who will bring you continuous updates, in their own words, as the crisis unfolds.

Overrun ICUs, patients on the brink, impossible decisions. Inside the region’s hospitals, healthcare workers are besieged. Every shift can be more overwhelming than the last as they struggle to care for a tidal wave of patients. And it keeps getting worse. The Globe has enlisted three such medical workers to tell their stories in their own words. Throughout the coming days, you’ll meet a top emergency room doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, a young critical care nurse at Tufts Medical Center, and a respiratory therapist at Newton Wellesley Hospital. All have opened up to Globe reporters about their patients and their experiences, offering a glimpse of their hospital units as the crisis unfolds. We’ll tell these stories in the first person, with installments coming every few days. Here are their stories.

Advertisement





‘I immediately said yes’: Bianca Dintino, the ICU nurse who volunteered to treat coronavirus patients

Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe

Bianca Dintino

Bianca Dintino, 26, is a nurse in Tufts Medical Center’s coronavirus intensive care unit. Below, she describes what happened on her April 1 shift, as told to Globe reporter Naomi Martin.

The patient is unconscious — has been for two weeks — but I always talk to him when I’m in his room. Who knows, maybe he can hear me.

“Hi, I’m Bianca, I’m going to be your nurse today,” I say through my airtight plastic face shield, in a strangely loud voice. We have to yell slightly when we’re in our protective gear. Motors on our backs blow cold filtered air by our ears, making it safe for us to breathe — but difficult to hear.

I’m one of the nurses assigned to a 15-bed coronavirus intensive care unit at Tufts Medical Center. We each are focused largely on one or two patients at a time, but we know the surge of Boston’s outbreak is coming, and that could change.













Advertisement









‘We’re waiting for the other shoe to drop’: Dr. Ali Raja, emergency medicine physician at Mass. General, braces for surge

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Dr. Ali Raja

Dr. Ali Raja, 42, is the executive vice chair at Massachusetts General Hospital’s department of emergency medicine and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. This is his account of his April 2 shift in the emergency department, as told to Globe reporter Deanna Pan.

The very first patient I saw had an oxygen saturation level of 60 percent, which is exceptionally low. Normal oxygen saturation is 95 percent or above. Anything in the 80 percent range is concerning. Sixty percent means you’re about to die.















