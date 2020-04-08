Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 31) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Other sightings around the Cape included palm warblers in Mashpee and Falmouth, ruby-crowned kinglets in various places, a scarlet tanager in Chatham, and an American bittern at Nauset Beach in Orleans.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.