Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 31) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 25 Iceland gulls, 140 red-throated loons, 13 great cormorants, 2 short-eared owls, and a peregrine falcon.
Sightings from Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included 2 black-crowned night-herons, 28 green-winged teal, 2 ring-necked ducks, 10 lesser scaup, 2 bald eagles, 5 osprey, a Wilson’s snipe, a lesser yellowlegs, 12 greater yellowlegs, and 2 marsh wrens.
Other sightings around the Cape included palm warblers in Mashpee and Falmouth, ruby-crowned kinglets in various places, a scarlet tanager in Chatham, and an American bittern at Nauset Beach in Orleans.
Advertisement
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.