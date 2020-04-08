15-year-old Dorchester boy arrested after allegedly stealing purse, stabbing girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stole a girl’s purse and stabbed her in the hand before fleeing in Mattapan Tuesday evening, police said.
At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 96 Milton Ave., Boston Police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found a girl who had a minor laceration on her hand.
The girl told officers that a boy, later identified as a 15-year-old from Dorchester, approached her and took her purse during an argument, police said. As she attempted to retrieve her purse, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed her in the hand, and fled on foot.
Advertisement
Several witnesses spoke with officers, who soon located the suspect at 64 Stockton St., police said. He was placed into custody without incident, and officers recovered the girl’s purse.
The boy is facing charges of delinquent to wit: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery, police said. He will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.