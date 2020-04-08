15-year-old Dorchester boy arrested after allegedly stealing purse, stabbing girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stole a girl’s purse and stabbed her in the hand before fleeing in Mattapan Tuesday evening, police said.

At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 96 Milton Ave., Boston Police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found a girl who had a minor laceration on her hand.

The girl told officers that a boy, later identified as a 15-year-old from Dorchester, approached her and took her purse during an argument, police said. As she attempted to retrieve her purse, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed her in the hand, and fled on foot.