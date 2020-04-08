Arlington to hold socially distant memorial parade for Air Force nurse without kin

In a show of respect for an Air Force veteran who died without kin and in accordance with the social distancing requirements of life during coronavirus, the town of Arlington Wednesday will hold a memorial parade for resident Mary T. Foley.
Foley was 93 years old when she passed last Saturday and saw service overseas in the US Air Force for a decade, according to her online obituary and to town officials. She had no immediate relatives and because funerals - including formal military burials for veterans - are currently banned, town officials decided to hold a parade in her honor.
It’s scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at DeVito Funeral Home at 1145 Massachusetts Ave. and travel down Mass. Ave to Cambridge and then to the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden where she will be interred.
"We are asking residents to line Mass. Ave (maintaining social distancing) on Wednesday, April 8th at 10:30 a.m. to acknowledge and thank Mary for her military service,'' Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine wrote to the town.
Arlington police will provide an escort.
