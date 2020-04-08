Arlington to hold socially distant memorial parade for Air Force nurse without kin

In a show of respect for an Air Force veteran who died without kin and in accordance with the social distancing requirements of life during coronavirus, the town of Arlington Wednesday will hold a memorial parade for resident Mary T. Foley.

Foley was 93 years old when she passed last Saturday and saw service overseas in the US Air Force for a decade, according to her online obituary and to town officials. She had no immediate relatives and because funerals - including formal military burials for veterans - are currently banned, town officials decided to hold a parade in her honor.