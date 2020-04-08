Arrest warrant issued for man who scrawled hate message on Brookline synagogue, police say

Police have identified and issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who was caught on video defacing the door of a Brookline synagogue with an anti-semitic message before pausing to admire it early Sunday, officials said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, at this time we believe that we know the identity of the subject captured on film,” Brookline Police Chief Andrew Lipson said in a statement.

Surveillance footage outside the Chabad Center on Harvard Street showed the man, dressed in a blue skull cap and dark glasses with a cigarette in his mouth, scrawling the message on the door around 2 a.m. Sunday. As he began to leave, the man turned around and stared at the message for several seconds, seemingly admiring his work.