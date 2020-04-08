Body of missing great-grandson of RFK recovered in Maryland

Gideon McKean, the son of Maeve Fahey Kennedy Townsend McKean and David McKean and grandson of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her husband, David, was found by searchers around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The body of an 8-year-old great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy who went missing last week with his mother on the Chesapeake Bay has been recovered, Maryland officials said Wednesday.

The bodies of Maeve Fahey Kennedy Townsend McKean, 41, and her son, 8-year-old Gideon, have both been found after the pair went missing on the Chesapeake Bay last Thursday.

“The Maryland Natural Resources Police Underwater Operations Team recovered Gideon deceased in 25 feet of water and 2.3 miles south of his grandmother’s residence in Shady Side, Md. where the canoe was launched,” police said in a statement. “Gideon was located about 2,000 feet from where his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was located.”

Kennedy Townsend McKean’s body was found around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Maryland Natural Resources Police have said.

David McKean said in a statement Friday that his wife and son had gone out in the canoe Thursday to retrieve a kickball that had gone into a “small, shallow cove” behind Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s home on the bay. The family was staying there, he said, while quarantining for the coronavirus pandemic and “hoping to give our kids more space than we have at home in DC to run around.”

About a half-hour after getting into the canoe, he said, “they were spotted by an onlooker from land, who saw them far out from shore, and called the police. After that last sighting, they were not seen again. The Coast Guard recovered their canoe, which was capsized and miles away, at approximately 6:30 yesterday evening.”

McKean said then that his son, Gideon, “was 8, but he may as well have been 38."

“He was deeply compassionate, declining to sing children’s songs if they contained a hint of animals or people being treated cruelly,” McKean continued. “He hated if I accidentally let a bad word slip. He spent hours upstairs reading, learning everything he could about sports, and trying to decipher the mysteries of the stock market. But he was also incredibly social, athletic, and courageous.”

