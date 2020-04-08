Boston police recover two handguns, are investigating possible link to two teenagers

The names of the juveniles - a 15-year-old from Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Stoughton - were not released, and police said the two are currently only charged with juvenile delinquency, to wit disorderly conduct and trespassing. The Stoughton teen was arrested after a brief foot chase, while the second youth was taken into custody without incident.

A motor vehicle crash in Roxbury and report of shots fired brought Boston police officers onto Dale Street in Roxbury Tuesday night where they recovered two handguns and are now trying to confirm a link between the illegal weapons and two teenagers taken into custody.

Police said the two teenagers were taken in custody about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the vehicle crashed in the 100 block of Dale Street and witnesses reported seeing four teenagers climb out of the vehicle and run off.

"One of the individuals appeared to be holding a firearm while a second was observed clutching the waistband area of his pants,'' police wrote on bpdnews.com. “Officers searched the area and soon located two suspects matching the given description” in the 200 block of Highland St., police wrote.

With the assistance of a police K-9 dog, officers located two handguns in the 200 block of Highland St. - a loaded 22 caliber Ruger pistol and a .25 caliber Raven MP pistol.

The two teens are scheduled to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court. The department’s firearms unit is investigating.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.