Brockton police search for three people who fled crash

Brockton police are investigating after a car crashed into a vacant building Tuesday night and the occupants fled, a department spokesman said.
Police were called to 311 Warren Ave. at 8:49 p.m. and found the gray Toyota Corolla that had crashed into the building, Darren Duarte, spokesperson for Brockton police, said in a statement.
Witnesses reported that the three occupants fled the scene, the statement said.
Police had not yet located the suspects as of late Tuesday night,
The incident is still under investigation.