Car slams into multi-family home in Roxbury; displaces 8 people

A small SUV slammed into the front of a home at 122 Calumet St. at about 9:45 a.m., firefighters said. Four multi-family homes on the street, including the one that was struck, had to be evacuated because the crash ruptured a gas line, firefighters said.

A car slammed into a multi-family home in Roxbury Wednesday morning, severely damaging the building and displacing eight people, Boston firefighters said.

Sharon Galloway, a spokeswoman for the Boston Fire Department, said the male driver was the only person in the car at the time. He got himself out of the vehicle but was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, she said.

Advertisement

No further information about his identity was available.

The gas line was shut off but residents were allowed to reenter three of the homes, firefighters said. Eight people who lived in the home that was struck by the car have been displaced until it can be repaired, since the foundation was severely damaged by the SUV, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.