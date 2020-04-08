CDC report: males, Black residents may be disproportionately affected by coronavirus

Findings were based on a review of 1,482 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US in March, the report said. Cases were tracked though the COVID-NET tracing system that’s active in 99 counties in 14 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, and Utah, the report said.

The information was contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Males and Black residents may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 , though more data is needed to draw any definitive conclusions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Among 580 patients with available race and ethnicity data, 261 were white, 192 were Black, 47 were Hispanic, 32 were Asian, two were described as American Indian/Alaskan Native, and 46 were of other or unknown race, the report said.

And in areas where the COVID-NET system is active, about 59 percent of residents are white, 18 percent are Black, and 14 percent are Hispanic, the report said. However, the CDC said, among the 580 patients surveyed with available race and ethnicity data, 45 percent were white, 33 percent were Black, 8 percent were Hispanic, suggesting Black populations “might be disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

In terms of gender, about 49 percent of residents in COVID-NET tracing areas are male, and 51 percent are female, whereas among the 1,482 patients reviewed in the report, 54 percent of hospitalizations occurred in males and 46 percent occurred in females.

“These data suggest that males may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 compared with females,” the report said, adding that the findings, “including the potential impact of both sex and race on COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates, need to be confirmed with additional data.”

The report also included preliminary data on hospitalization rates according to age.

Among the 1,482 hospitalizations reported to COVID-NET, the CDC said, 0.4 percent were aged 4 or younger, 0.4 percent were between 5 and 17, 24.7 percent were between 18 and 49, 31.1 percent were between 50-64, and 43.4 percent were 65 or older.

“COVID-NET rates during this first 4-week period of surveillance are preliminary and should be interpreted with caution; given the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, rates are expected to increase as additional cases are identified and as ... testing capacity in the United States increases,” the report said.

Also last month, the report said, underlying medical conditions and symptoms at hospital admission were reported through COVID-NET for about 180 hospitalized adults.

Of that group, 89.3 percent had one or more underlying health conditions, the most common being hypertension at 49.7 percent, obesity at 48.3 percent, chronic lung disease at 34.6 percent, diabetes at 28.3 percent, and cardiovascular disease at 27.8 percent.

“Strategies to prevent COVID-19, including social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, are particularly important to protect older adults and those with underlying conditions,” the report said.

The CDC said ongoing monitoring of hospitalization rates is “critical to understanding the evolving epidemiology of COVID-19 in the United States and to guide planning and prioritization of health care resources.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.