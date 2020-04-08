COVID-19 testing site opens outside Chestnut Hill mall

An outdoor COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Shops at Chestnut Hill that will allow prescreened Newton first responders to be tested for the virus, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The testing site at 199 Boylston St. (Route 9) is offered by the mall and One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice. It will be available on a by-appointment basis for One Medical members and Newton first responders who are not working remotely and have been through a screening process, according to a statement from Fuller’s office.

Newton residents also may be tested if they meet the criteria and sign up to join One Medical for free for one month, according to the statement.