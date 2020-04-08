COVID-19 testing site opens outside Chestnut Hill mall

An outdoor COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Shops at Chestnut Hill that will allow prescreened Newton first responders to be tested for the virus, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
The testing site at 199 Boylston St. (Route 9) is offered by the mall and One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice. It will be available on a by-appointment basis for One Medical members and Newton first responders who are not working remotely and have been through a screening process, according to a statement from Fuller’s office.
Newton residents also may be tested if they meet the criteria and sign up to join One Medical for free for one month, according to the statement.
One Medical is working with the Newton Police Department and the State Police for “safety and security measures” during deployment of testing services, the city said. Those measures include a police detail and site safety plans that are meant to support the safety of employees, One Medical members, and the community.
“I believe that expanding the amount of testing is a critical need right now in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Fuller said in the statement.
At the testing site, there will be a limit of 50 tests per day, the statement said. Testing will be conducted by appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will be open for about a month, according to a city spokeswoman.
