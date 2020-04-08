Dementia patients in Dedham compose song of hope during COVID-19 crisis

They created the song with help from NewBridge program manager, musical therapist, and licensed mental health counselor Leticia Prieto Alvarez, who is also the pianist and main vocalist on the recorded version of the song.

The residents have been diagnosed with different stages of dementia and live at Hebrew SeniorLife’s NewBridge on the Charles, a continuing care retirement community.

Residents of a memory care unit at a Dedham assisted living community have written a song of hope to help get through these dark times. Its title: “This Shall Pass.”

“I try to create a space for them that has a sense of community and a sense of belonging during our group sessions, and all of a sudden I’m asking them to sit in different corners of the room with masks," Prieto Alvarez said. "A lot of them are very confused by what’s happening.”

Prieto Alvarez told the residents about the COVID-19 pandemic and asked them how it made them feel. She said the shared feelings of doubt and fear, but also a sense of hope.

“I have residents who were born in the 1920s, so they have been through a lot, like World War II and the Great Depression,” Prieto Alvarez said. “The idea of hope is very important to them."

The residents told Prieto Alvarez they wanted the song to be something that will instill hope in their families.

A group of five residents were in charge of writing the lyrics. Since social distancing guidelines at the assisted living center have limited group activities to a maximum of six people, a second group helped Prieto Alvarez compose the music during a second session. She would play different rhythms on the piano and they would tell her what they did or didn’t like.

“A person with very severe dementia wouldn’t be able to have a conversation, but they are still part of the process with their support,” Prieto Alvarez said. “A smile can still tell you what they like.”

NewBridge shared the song with residents’ families once it was complete. Prieto Alvarez said the families were so moved by the song that many of them cried when they heard it.

“Music is a good way to touch each other without real physical contact, which is so important right now," Prieto Alvarez said.

The residents sing the song’s chorus several times before lunch each day to keep their spirits up. They also participate in dance therapy, sing alongs, storytelling, word games, and other therapeutic activities that strictly follow social distancing guidelines.

Prieto Alvarez said she, like everyone at the facility, are taking extreme steps to keep the residents safe.

“I’m fearful about what it would mean if any of them were to get this virus, but the only thing I can do is channel my fears to help me make smart decisions and be very cautions," Prieto Alvarez said. “I will stand behind a quarantine door playing a guitar for them if that’s what it takes for me to be there for them.”

Like the residents and their families, Prieto Alvarez takes comfort in the song’s lyrics when this time seems especially uncertain.

“I don’t want to worry anymore/ About the things I can’t control/ But now, more than ever, we must be careful/ With the people we love/ So I say:/ This shall pass/ Things will get better/ We’re not alone/ Summer will come.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



