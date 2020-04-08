East Bridgewater postpones town election due to coronavirus crisis

Add East Bridgewater to the growing list of communities that are postponing their local elections because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the need for people to stay apart.

The East Bridgewater election that had been scheduled for April 11 was moved to June 6 by a vote of the Board of Selectmen.

The last day to register to vote in the election is May 27, and residents can register online, by mail, or — if town offices reopen — in person at the Town Clerk’s office.