Governor Raimondo: Five more deaths, 229 more cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Of the five who died, three lived at nursing homes that have had multiple deaths from coronavirus. One, a person in their 90s, lived at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence. A person in their 80s and one in their 70s lived at Oak Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pawtucket.

That means that 35 Rhode Islanders have died since coronavirus was first detected in Rhode Island last month, and a total of 1,450 have tested positive, Raimondo said in a news conference in the State Room at the State House.

PROVIDENCE, R.I -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo said Wednesday that five people have died overnight and 229 have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are now 143 people hospitalized with coronavirus, Raimondo said.

“The number of people in the hospital is what we are closely tracking now,” she said. “We are at a good clip of increase. ... You should assume at this point there is widespread community transmission.”

The number of Rhode Islanders who are becoming infected and dying from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, has been rising steadily -- and more dramatically, as more people are tested.

The state performed 1,800 coronavirus tests on Monday, thanks to the new CVS Health rapid testing site at the Twin River casino, available to those who are 18 and older. The governor and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are urging Rhode Islanders with symptoms to get appointments to get tested.

The more people are tested, the easier it will be for health officials to understand the spread of the virus and isolate the sick.

Raimondo announced a new partnership with Salesforce to aid the Health Department with contact tracing of people who test positive and . The global software company will help make contact tracing process more efficient, scalable and reliable, she said. “This is essential to get everybody back to work.”

* Providence parks and Blackstone Boulevard will be open to walkers, but parking lots will remain closed and people are required to maintain social distance. This brings the city’s restrictions in line with the state’s restrictions on public parks.

* Passover is different this year, with restrictions on social gatherings. This is a time when Jewish people tell and celebrate story of triumph and freedom over an enemy -- “more appropriate than ever,” Raimondo said.

* Ocean State Job Lot is offering free fabric, enough for one million masks, for anyone to use to make masks.

* Courts extend closure of non-essential business through May 17. Raimondo said people cannot be evicted through May 17, because eviction is a non-essential court proceeding. State is also working on mortgage relief proposal within next several days.

* RIDelivers.com is still available for Rhode Islanders under quarantine or sick and need grocery delivery. “The Italian mother in me, is we should always be well-fed,” Raimondo said.

