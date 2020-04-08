Grocery stores lay out measures to keep shoppers, staff safe in wake of new state guidelines and death of worker

In a statement Wednesday, Walmart said Williams “was adored by her Walmart family and will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family.” Market Basket said previously that the “entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened” by Williams’s death and offering “support to her family and coworkers during this difficult time.”

Tuesday’s updated guidelines from the state Department of Public Health came three days after 59-year-old Vitalina Williams , who worked at a Market Basket in Salem and at a Lynn Walmart, succumbed to the virus.

One day after state officials released updated safety guidelines for grocery stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic , leading supermarket chains on Wednesday laid out a number of measures they say they’re taking to protect customers and staff.

Also Wednesday, Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said the company has implemented a number of precautions at its stores, including taking temperatures of all employees and asking them about symptoms on a short questionnaire at the start of their shifts. If workers have temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, or answer yes to any of the questions, they can’t work.

And, Hatfield said, the company has developed an emergency leave policy specifically for the COVID-19 pandemic that applies to all full-time, part-time, and temporary employees.

In addition, she said, masks and gloves are being distributed to all stores for employee use, plexiglass guards have been installed at checkout counters and pharmacies, high-traffic areas such as self-checkout lanes are being cleaned regularly, shopping carts are being wiped down after each use, signs and floor markings have been added to remind customers about social distancing, and stores are limiting the number of patrons allowed inside at any given time.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of our associates and our customers,” Hatfield said. “And we’re constantly monitoring to see if there are any other adjustments that we need to make to ensure that our stores are clean and safe.”

In a separate statement Wednesday, Stop & Shop, which operates 134 Massachusetts locations, said it’s “making every effort possible to maintain a safe environment for our associates and customers.”

The company listed a number of safety measures it’s rolled out, including aisles that are one-way traffic only; obtaining KN95 masks for workers, thousands of which have already been delivered to staffers in Greater Boston; barring the use of reusable bags; installing plastic guards at registers and pharmacies; marking floors with tape at each register to keep customers six feet apart; temporarily closing deli counter service; opening every other register lane when possible to create further social distancing; and reserving special shopping hours from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for customers over 60.

Stop & Shop also listed a number of what it called “robust” cleaning procedures, such as sanitizing high-touch areas; having workers wash hands at more frequent intervals and use hand sanitizer on a regular basis; ensuring workers have access to disinfecting wipes, gloves, and hand sanitizers; making disinfecting wipes available at store entrances so customers can wipe down carriages, hand baskets, and ScanIt! electronic devices before use; suspending all self-serve options like olive bars, wing bars, salad bars, hot bars, and coffee bars; and hiring a third-party cleaning company to allow for a “dedicated” cleaner at each store from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A number of other supermarket chains that operate in Massachusetts have posted similar materials on their websites, and many of the measures mirror the DPH guidelines that went out Tuesday.

The guidelines were released in an effort to “clarify” an earlier order from DPH Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel regarding safety protocols at food stores amid the health crisis, said a written copy of the guidance from the agency.

According to the guidelines, all grocery stores must limit occupancy to 40 percent of maximum capacity, but stores with a maximum occupancy of 25 or less are exempt. However, the guidelines said, local boards of health should consult with smaller stores to ensure appropriate protections are in place.

In addition, store staff must monitor the number of customers entering and exiting to demonstrate compliance with the 40 percent threshold order, the guidelines said, and no local board of health is permitted to enforce a different limitation on occupancy numbers.

If lines form outside stores, the guidelines said, staff should monitor lines to ensure customers are maintaining appropriate distance from each other. Health officials have repeatedly said people should remain at least six feet away from others in public.

Also according to the guidelines, if lines form outside stores or “other physical security concerns arise, local law enforcement should be notified and consulted.”

The DPH also advises local health boards to minimize applying specialized rules on which products grocery stores can or can’t sell, or how items can be displayed. If health boards have particular concerns about certain products, the guidelines said, they should consult with store operators to discuss the “value of special safety protocols to reduce risk.”

If health concerns about individual stores arise, local health boards should work with the stores to address the issues rather than “seeking punitive measures,” the guidelines said.

Customers should also be encouraged to use online delivery or curbside pickup when possible, DPH said, and in-store signage and public service announcements should be employed for customers who go inside.

The guidelines also recommend the use of one-way aisles in stores, and DPH reiterated that a requirement remains in place for stores to reserve at least one hour in the early morning each day for shoppers 60 and over, to limit their potential exposure to the virus.

A Whole Foods spokesman on Wednesday provided a link to the company’s COVID-19 response posted online.

According to the Whole Foods site, safety measures include implementing enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols; operating under social distancing guidelines at stores and facilities; offering “unlimited call-outs” to employees who are unwilling or unable to work a scheduled shift during the pandemic; providing up to two weeks of additional paid time off to workers placed into quarantine or diagnosed with COVID-19; implementing daily temperature check screenings for workers and Prime Now Shoppers in all stores and facilities in the US; and adding shopping hours designated specifically for employees to allow them to purchase needed items.

Also at Whole Foods, gloves and masks are distributed at the beginning of each shift, the Globe reported Tuesday.

Grocery store employees in Massachusetts, meanwhile, have started demanding increased safety measures.

On Tuesday, several dozen Boston-area grocery store workers and their supporters protested outside the Ink Block Whole Foods in the South End, wearing face masks and holding signs such as “Essential not disposable” as they demanded employers provide gloves and masks, additional paid sick leave, and time-and-a-half hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whole Foods says on its website that all full- and part-time hourly workers at stores in the US and Canada are getting paid an additional $2 an hour through the month of April, and hourly workers are receiving double their regular hourly base rate of pay for every overtime hour worked in a work-week between March 16 and May 3.

In a related development, the Massachusetts Food Association, which represents more than 500 food stores around the state, on Monday released a statement urging customers to “please shop safely.”

The group recommends customers create shopping lists before entering stores; have one family member shop whenever possible; maintain social distancing; and shop as quickly as possible, among other measures.

Katie Johnston of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.





















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.