Haverhill to fine social distancing scofflaws

The new measure allows police to enforce the state’s prohibition of public group gatherings of ten or more people by issuing fines starting at $50, said council president Melinda Barrett.

The Haverhill City Council passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday night allowing police to fine those who fail to comply with social distancing guidelines to curb the coronavirus, an official said .

The council took the step after people gathered in large groups at Plug Pond, she said.

“Folks were clustered in large groups, and when the police asked folks to disperse, [they were met] with a mixed response," Barrett said Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The ordinance does not prohibit ten or more people from gathering in a public space, given they are at least six feet apart from each other. Governor Charlie Baker and other state leaders say social distancing is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which had killed 433 people in Massachusetts as of Wednesday.

Those not in compliance will be fined $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $300 for a third and subsequent offenses.

Those exempt from the new regulations include emergency personnel like medical professionals or city and state workers, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance will stay in effect until the state of emergency is lifted, Barrett said.

Maysoon Kahn can be reached at maysoon.kahn@globe.com.