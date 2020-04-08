Haverhill man, 18, charged with murder after stabbing victim dies

An 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Haverhill Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder, the Essex County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Oscar Quinones, of Haverhill, allegedly approached the 19-year-old victim and his friends at Haverhill Stadium, stabbed the victim multiple times, and fled the scene on foot, according to the statement.
Investigators believe Quinones and the victim knew each other, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.
The victim, who was also from Haverhill, was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital at Holy Family in Haverhill at about 8:40 p.m., the district attorney’s office said. He was pronounced dead after he was med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, the statement said.
Officers from the Essex State Police Detective Unit and Haverhill Police Department arrested Quinones early Wednesday morning and charged him with murder.
Quinones is being held without bail until he is arraigned by teleconference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He is being represented by Attorney Jeff Miller.
