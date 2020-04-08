Haverhill man, 18, charged with murder after stabbing victim dies

An 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Haverhill Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder, the Essex County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Oscar Quinones, of Haverhill, allegedly approached the 19-year-old victim and his friends at Haverhill Stadium, stabbed the victim multiple times, and fled the scene on foot, according to the statement.

Investigators believe Quinones and the victim knew each other, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.