Maine reports 2 deaths, 18 additional cases

For the second day in a row, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported two coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll to 14.

The state also reported 18 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Maine’s total case count rising to 537, according to the Maine CDC.

One of the people who died was a resident of Cumberland County, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most deaths throughout the state, comprising 10 of the 14. The other death reported was in Waldo County, the first that has occurred there. Waldo has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus.