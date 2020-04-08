Maine reports 2 deaths, 18 additional cases

For the second day in a row, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported two coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll to 14.
The state also reported 18 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Maine’s total case count rising to 537, according to the Maine CDC.
One of the people who died was a resident of Cumberland County, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most deaths throughout the state, comprising 10 of the 14. The other death reported was in Waldo County, the first that has occurred there. Waldo has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Cumberland County has been hit the hardest out of the state’s counties, reporting 262 cases, officials said. York County has the second most cases at 121, and Penobscot has the third most, reporting 31 cases.
Of the total cases, 187 patients have recovered — 11 more than was reported Tuesday, officials said. Patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness make up 101 of the total case count.
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that two alternative care sites would be set up to assist hospitals in the event of a surge in inpatient care needed. The sites in Portland and Bangor will hold about 100 beds and 50 beds, respectively.
