A mysterious mask gets delivered to her house

At 12:28 p.m. March 28, Marblehead police got a call from a woman on Shorewood Road who said she received a strange package in the mail from China. According to the log entry, the return address on the package was listed as “the Minhang District of Shanghai China," and the parcel said it contained a mask — but there was one catch: She never ordered a mask. The woman was advised to throw it away.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

WHAT’S THAT SMELL

At 8:01 a.m. Feb. 19, Marblehead firefighters were called to investigate a strange odor at a home on Clifton Heights Lane. The resident believed that skunks were most likely to blame, but she wasn’t entirely sure, and was worried that the smell might actually be natural gas. Firefighters arrived at the home and put her fears to rest, as they confirmed the odor was indeed skunk-related.

MUSICALLY INCLINED

At 8:29 a.m. March 2, a Bridgewater police cruiser stopped to check on a person who was banging on a “for sale” sign on Main Street. According to a tweet by police, the individual was “drumming to Beatles music,” and police sent him on his way.

At 1:42 a.m. March 15, Wilmington police found a fellow playing a guitar at the picnic tables at Town Hall. Police advised him to strum his instrument elsewhere.

At 7:05 p.m. April 1, Saugus police got a 911 call from someone who reported seeing a man “dancing on the side of the road and rolling on the ground” on Lincoln Avenue. According to the log entry, Officers Carmine Cicolini, Domenic Montano, and Jacob Chadwell located the man next to a dark green GMC pickup truck and spoke to him. He turned out to be fine and was sent on his way.

NOT WHAT HE ORDERED

A man in Watertown found a website that does background checks on people and decided to try it out. But soon after he signed up for a subscription, he got an unwelcome surprise, according to police. Not long after he opened his account he received an e-mail from a restaurant in College Park, Md., saying that his food order — totaling $198.42 — was ready to be picked up. He quickly figured out that his credit card had been compromised when he signed up for the background check service and reported the fraudulent charges to police on Feb. 22.

A NOTICEABLE HABIT

At 7:03 p.m. Feb. 20, a woman called police to report that around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon she’d seen a “nun walking quickly in full uniform” out of a store in Marblehead. According to the log entry, she introduced herself to the sister “because she went to parochial school a long time ago” and was concerned the nun’s old-fashioned outfit “wasn’t a correct uniform for this time.” The caller told police she “just wanted to share what she saw," noting "how out of place the nun appeared not wearing the typical garb.”

BAD 911 CALLS

At 4:42 p.m. Feb. 24, Stow police received a 911 call from Minute Man Air Field. The man on the other end of the line said he was in a plane on the runway that was ready to take off, and there was no emergency; the call was purely accidental.

At 10:17 p.m. March 9, a woman in Milford texted the word “emergency” to 911. According to the log entry, when police reached her she said she didn’t mean to call them; she was just trying to add 911 to her emergency contacts.

At 9:21 p.m. March 14, someone at the Market Basket in Wilmington called 911 and then hung up. According to the log entry, a manager at the supermarket told police that there was nothing wrong at the store, except for “one of his baggers was trying to be funny and dialed 911.”

