Newton parishes join virtually in prayer and solidarity

Sacred Heart Parish in Newton Centre transitioned its Catholic community to remote faith practice in light of the COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings on March 14. The parish functions in collaboration with Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Nonantum.

Social distancing and self-quarantining have not stopped the Sacred Heart and St. Ignatius parish communities from coming together virtually to pray and to do their part to help those most in need.

Local churches have long been associated with deep community connection, serving as epicenters of activity in neighborhoods. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton Catholics are rising up in prayer and solidarity in this time of uncertainty.

Sacred Heart has responded to the COVID-19 situation by delivering emergency food boxes to families in need, offering to pick up prescriptions for elderly residents, and making check-in phone calls to prevent isolation, according to Pastoral Associate Kate Neal.

“So far, we have delivered emergency food boxes to nine families and are making phone calls to those who have identified the need for a check-in,” said Neal.

The parish is communicating with community members primarily through e-mail, sending updates on meetings and online faith resources as well as daily readings and reflections. Mass has been moved online; videotaped celebrations are available for parishioners to watch.

“It’s quite different than being there but hearing the readings in the context of the Mass is better than just reading them, and the homilies are worthwhile,” said parishioner Linda O’Connor. She also noted that the choir’s music has been shared online to supplement remote worship as well.

Sacred Heart and St. Ignatius, like many Catholic communities around the world, have suspended all in-person Masses to participate in attempts to halt the spread of the virus as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised.

These changes go into effect in the midst of the Lenten season, the 40 days spanning from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday, the Thursday before Easter Sunday.

The Vatican, led by Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, released a message to Catholics around the world asking individuals to continue to “nourish your spiritual life with Mass and prayer, but do it from home.”

Sacred Heart parishioners are following the Vatican’s proclamation in terms of Mass, and are continuing to participate in smaller faith groups remotely as well.

“Our regular coffee hour attendees started a Facebook group to stay connected, and many of our small faith groups are continuing to meet on Zoom,” said Neal.

One small faith sharing group that has been meeting for over 40 years made the transition to meet via Zoom the last week of March, according to O’Connor. The prayer shawl ministry and youth groups will also be meeting online, she said.

“It is good to know the community can still come together in isolation,” said O’Connor.

At St. Ignatius in Chestnut Hill, Pastor Fr. Joe Costantino, S.J. says “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” and invites parishioners to hope and pray to be together again soon.

The St. Ignatius community has been staying in touch via e-mail updates, through the online bulletin, and with postings on social media. The parish’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been regularly sharing faith-based content to reach parishioners of all ages.

Volunteers are checking in with members of the St. Ignatius community who have asked for guidance or a friend to speak with, according to Michael Sennett, the administrative assistant and media specialist for the parish.

“These phone calls are a simple way to strengthen connections and accompany people through hardships and triumphs,” said Sennett.

The parish’s outreach commission has also published updated information on how to advocate for organizations that are struggling during this time, Sennett said. Although scheduled events have been canceled, the parish is encouraging food and monetary donations for local food pantries and shelters.

The St. Ignatius website has spiritual and wellness resources available to parishioners and anyone else looking for support during this time.

Kathy Maher, the spiritual life and community development coordinator, compiled resources regarding how to speak to children about the virus and advice on spending extended time with family members. Tips on reaching out to neighbors feeling alone and meditations for those feeling anxious were also included.

The parish aims to help not only their own Church community, but all of the surrounding communities as well, said Sennett.

Although location and routine changes have been made, and despite adjustments and anxiety related to the pandemic, Newton’s Catholic faith community is strong as ever and life continues to bring happy moments to the community during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to O’Connor.

“I have a beautiful new grand-niece born during social distancing,” said O’Connor. “Life goes on. Thank God.”

To learn more about Sacred Heart Parish, visit its website here, and to learn more about St. Ignatius Parish, visit its website here.

Gwyneth Burns can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.




















