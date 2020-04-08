Newton School Committee approves budget for an upcoming school year with many unknowns

“The most significant part of our budget, 87 percent, is devoted to the salaries and benefits of our dedicated and skilled faculty and staff members who educate and support our students every day,” said Superintendent David Fleishman of the budget breakdown. “The newly ratified contracts for our educators help to ensure that Newton will continue to hire and retain highly skilled and committed educators.”

The approved budget includes an increase of just over $8 million, a 3.5 percent increase from the current budget. This increase is comparable to prior years, with both the FY19 and FY20 budgets increasing 3.8 percent.

“I just want to acknowledge that this is a very challenging time and a budget presentation is about planning for the future. And we are going to get through this current challenge and then get back to our regular work of educating our students in Newton,” said Fleischman when he presented the budget to the School Committee on March 12. “This budget is a blueprint of what we look forward to doing, and it is a statement of our values, goals, and priorities.”

Ruth Goldman, chair of the Newton School Committee, said that it is “hard to know what is going to happen next year” regarding how coronavirus will impact education and the budget.

“Frankly, probably one of the biggest challenges thinking about next year is about how we do hiring in a virtual world,” said Goldman. “I think there’s a lot of non-budgetary challenges for next year.”

“In terms of the budget, I think a lot of us remarked that it feels so strange to be approving a budget that is created for a year where we really don’t know what is going to happen,” said Goldman. “I think the immediate impact of the virus is a little bit more on this year’s budget.”

Goldman said that the potential impact on next year’s budget stems primarily from the repercussions of distance learning.

“There are kids, particularly kids that don’t learn well in a distance learning situation that are going to come back to school next fall behind the eight ball,” said Goldman. “Probably one of the biggest concerns from the School Committee is that we haven’t really allocated additional resources for that.”

The goal in producing the FY21 budget, according to Superintendent Fleishman, was to “continue our forward momentum, maintain the programs and supports developed over the past few years, and to provide a high-quality education for all students in the Newton Public Schools.”

One of these newly developed programs that Fleishman referenced was full-day kindergarten, which was implemented in the FY20 budget. Fleishman said that he was “pleased to report that [Newton] students are benefiting from the additional time.”

The FY21 budget will not see a program proposal of that scale. “While we do not have any major new initiatives planned for next year, we will be making investments in a few key areas,” said Fleishman.

The first of the three “key areas” for investment is diversity, equity, and inclusion. Newton Public Schools currently employs an equity specialist; however, the FY21 budget proposes raising this position to a director’s role so that Newton Public Schools has “one person coordinating and facilitating our efforts,” according to Fleishman.

The next of the key areas outlined is social and emotional learning. Newton Public Schools has funded its social and emotional learning development and programming through a School Climate Transformation Grant for the past five years, expiring this academic year.

However, the proposed budget will continue to source this programming from city funding. “While the grant will end at the close of the school year, this budget maintains our focus on multi-tiered systems of support for all students,” said Fleishman.

The last of the investment areas Fleishman outlined during his budget presentation is sustainability. “Our efforts continue to expand as we look to continue to implement our sustainability goals and practices throughout Newton Public Schools,” said Fleishman. “The budget includes funding for a Director of Planning and Sustainability who will both support our building projects and work in collaboration with the city and other partners to improve sustainable practices in the areas of transportation, energy, recycling, and food services.”

Enrollment outcomes also resulted in slight budget reallocation. “Our projected enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 12,596 students, a projected decline of 15 students,” said Fleishman during his budget presentation. Although the overall enrollment number will remain stable, those numbers are not evenly split across grade levels.

Fleishman said, “We are now seeing significant enrollment shifts as our very large classes move to the middle school level. As a result, we have shifted staffing from the elementary school level to the middle school level.”

Elementary enrollment is predicted to drop by 113 students, largely due to lower birth rates. The budget proposes a reduction in 7 full-time classroom teachers and slightly increased classroom sizes for grades three, four, and five with “no projected classes are more than 25 students in these grades,” according to the budget proposal document. There would also be a decrease of one full-time elementary specialist and 0.7 full-time intervention specialists.

Alternatively, the middle school enrollment will increase by 123 students, resulting in higher faculty needs. The budget suggests an increase of 3.5 full-time team teachers and three full-time multi-team teachers to accommodate this increase in middle school students. “Multi-team teachers include world language, the arts, physical education and health, and other electives,” according to the budget proposal. Also included in these changes is a decrease in 1.2 literary coaches due to changes in programming.

The high school numbers will remain largely stable, with an estimated decrease of 25, producing no need for faculty adjustments.

School Committee Ruth Goldman said that these hiring adjustments do not necessarily mean faculty will be let go from their positions. “You’ll notice that we have 7 fewer teachers at the elementary level. That doesn’t mean that we’re firing 7 educators because every year in a district our size we have people who retire or move, so we are doing hiring all the time at every level,” said Goldman. “There will be some additional hiring at the middle school level and possibly less at the elementary.”

Another area of growth in the budget is technology spending. “We are in need of additional equipment to support our network, additional devices to be used in our classrooms, and additional staffing to maintain our devices,” said Fleishman. “It would also be advantageous to reduce our reliance on PTO funding for technology, as it continues to be an undue burden for our families.”

Newton Public School’s 2019-2020 Equity Guidelines placed limits on PTO spending to “ensure that spending by officially recognized parent/guardian organizations and PTOs (“PTOs”) is equitable across all of the Newton Public Schools over time.”

Meagan Cox can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.