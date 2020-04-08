Newton Schools Foundation grants up to $85,500 for Chromebooks

Newton’s schools first closed due to coronavirus concerns March 13; school officials have developed a distance learning plan for students that includes online content.

The grant comes in addition to about $23,000 in previous grants that the foundation approved in early March to fund new and promising initiatives, professional development, and programs to close achievement and opportunity gaps, according to the statement.

The Newton Schools Foundation will grant the city’s public schools up to $85,500 to cover the cost of 300 Chromebook computers for students who need online access while classrooms remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak, the foundation said in a statement.

“When the schools closed unexpectedly, NSF committed to working with school administrators to make available the balance of unrestricted NSF grant funds for this year for emerging system needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the foundation said.

David Fleishman, the city’s superintendent of schools, said the foundation has shown a “steadfast and unwavering” commitment to supporting the needs of the Newton schools.

“Connecting students with their teachers and peers provides important social and emotional support during this unsettling time. With this grant, more students will be able to connect with their teachers and access the instruction and learning resources provided during this school closure,” Fleishman said in the statement.

The city’s school system has already distributed more than 400 Chromebooks to families, according to the statement.

“As additional requests for Chromebooks continue to come in, NSF will help the Newton Public Schools fulfill the need to support remote learning for students who otherwise wouldn’t have access to educational opportunities online,” the statement said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.