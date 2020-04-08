Newton schools look to remote learning during coronavirus outbreak

Baker extended the closure of Massachusetts schools to May 4 on March 25.

After Baker’s original announcement on March 16, when he ordered all Massachusetts schools to close from March 17 to April 6, Newton’s public schools entered a three-week interim period focusing on planning for a closure beyond April 6.

Newton’s public schools are working on plans to continue education remotely after a series of decisions from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We were expecting an extended closure,” said David Fleishman, superintendent of Newton Public Schools. “And that’s what we have our planning teams at elementary, middle and high schools doing is coming up with a plan.”

Fleishman said the planning teams are looking at what the weekly experience will look like for students as well as how learning can continue in a healthy way for students, staff and families.

Ruth Goldman, chair of Newton School Committee, said because the schools cannot offer new curriculum during this period as per state guidelines, the school district is providing activities and connection with principals, guidance counselors, social workers and teachers to students.

“They are encouraging kids to keep up their skills with a variety of online activities,” Goldman said. “Kids are meeting in classrooms with teachers, checking in, sort of ensuring the social emotional safety of students.”

These online activities include learning resources for elementary, middle and high school students on various subjects as well as for social and emotional well-being. There are also resources for parents on how to create a learning environment at home.

The online activities are designed to build on what students would be learning in school. For example, Bedtime Math, a website listed under first grade math resources, includes a number of activities for students to practice their math skills at home. One of these activities, Two Parts Chocolate, uses recipes to teach students about ratios, like a hot chocolate recipe where the ratio of chocolate to milk is one to three.

Fifth grade students were provided a calendar of daily writing prompts under ELA resources, such as “write something that will help a younger sibling or friend” or “write a letter to the newspaper or to a website about something important to you.”

The resources are designed to help students “remain connected to school and engaged in learning” and help parents “create routines to help manage at home” while school is out, according to the NPS Learning From Home webpage.

Jerry Reilly, father of a junior in high school in Newton, said that while the online resources are somewhat helpful, it is difficult for parents to maintain a learning environment at home while still working.

“It’s very hard to keep kids moving forward unless you have some structure,” Reilly said. “Unless you totally have the freedom to take that job on yourself, which many, many parents don’t because they’re scrambling as hard as they can.”

Reilly also said he thinks the online resources are “a good first step.”

Elise Person, a mother of a third grader in Newton, said that the issue is not what the school district is doing related to remote learning, but the lack of communication related to what the district is doing.

Person said she wished there was stronger communication to parents from a district level.

“For something like this, you kind of need some kind of district-wide communications,” Person said. “You need some district leadership for educational stuff.”

Although communication between the school district and parents did not start off strong, Person said she thinks they are improving.

“It didn’t start out on a great footing, and it’s definitely getting better,” Person said. “And since it’s getting better, that shows that the leadership in the school district can listen and respond.”

Fleishman said he hopes the school district can continue to provide education to students during these uncertain times.

“Hopefully we can have some meaningful learning experiences,” Fleishman said. “But as I’ve said, there is no way to replicate school, and that we have to understand.”

Kaitlyn Riggio can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.