Seventh inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Billerica jail

The inmate was tested Tuesday and received the results Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A seventh inmate at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Middlesex sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

The inmate will remain in the facility’s Health Services Unit in medical isolation and “movement in and out of the housing unit in which the individual previously resided will be restricted to essential personnel," according to the statement.

Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said Tuesday that six inmates had tested positive at that time, as well as 21 employees. The other inmates were also isolated in the jail’s infirmary, he said, while all workers who had tested positive were off the job until medically cleared to return.

