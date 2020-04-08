Six inmates at Billerica jail test positive for coronavirus

The four inmates were tested Monday after showing symptoms of the virus and were isolated in the facility’s Health Services Unit, Koutoujian said. They received positive results on Tuesday.

And 13 employees of the sheriff’s office received notice they had tested positive, bringing the number of infections among staff to 21, Koutoujian said in a statement. Those workers are off duty until medically cleared to return to work.

Four inmates at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing to six the total number of inmates known to have the virus, Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said Tuesday night.

Two other inmates who previously tested positive were roommates who were also quarantined, he said, and are expected to end their medical isolation this week.

Movement in and out of two housing units at the facility is limited to residents and staff in response to the new infections.

Koutoujian also said his office has worked with other law enforcement officials to reduce the population of the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction by more than 100 in less than four weeks, down to 681 inmates.

“We have placed more sentenced individuals into the Electronic Monitoring Program (EMP), collaborated with District Attorney Marian Ryan and the judiciary to review individuals being held on bail, and made every effort to ensure court and medical appointments for our incarcerated population are being kept,” Koutoujian said in a separate statement earlier Tuesday.

Their efforts have focused on the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, he said. So far, 80 pretrial detainees at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction have had their bails reduced, and 48 have been released, Koutoujian said.

“Ensuring the well-being of all those who live in and work at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction is of paramount importance to myself and my staff,” he said. “By developing specialized processes for release throughout our population, we are keeping both the public safety and public health of our communities at the forefront.”

