Somerville cancels Fourth of July fireworks; all city-sponsored public events through June

Somerville has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show and all public events sponsored by the city through June to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone announced in a statement Tuesday.
“Having to forgo some of our favorite activities like PorchFest, early-summer SomerStreets festivals, private gatherings, and the fireworks is not something any of us are happy about, but this is a vital step necessary to save lives,” Curtatone said in the statement. “This is about preventing deaths and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Curtatone reminded Somerville residents that groups of 10 or more people cannot congregate until at least May 4 per an order from Governor Charlie Baker.
“As we saw with the Biogen conference in Boston earlier this year, this disease can very easily spread through a single event,” Curtatone said.
While events may not be going on as planned, Porchfest, an annual concert of local musicians performing on porches around the city, may still be held virtually. The Somerville Arts Council also will live stream an art performance series on its Facebook page said Greg Jenkins, Somerville Arts Council director.
“While the Arts Council is saddened by our current crisis, we are determined to continue to support local artists and bring people together through Somerville’s creativity,” said Jenkins.
