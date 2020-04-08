STEM programs in Newton move online as coronavirus closes schools

“I’ve been surprised at how quickly the local in-person STEM education providers moved online. I expected to be writing in NewtonSTEM mainly about closures and cancellations, but in the last two weeks, I have progress to report on programs and courses moving online,” said Bruce Henderson , writer for NewtonSTEM.org .

Newton STEM programs quickly made the switch to online learning amid the coronavirus lockdown. Programs like Empow Studios, The Innovation Institute, and the Russian School of Mathematics are offering parents online learning solutions to having their children at home. Some programs were able to be up and running for remote learning within a week, so there were minimal disruptions to their students’ learning.

Advertisement

For many of these STEM programs, this is the first time the administrators who have moved their courses online tried this method of learning. They are still experimenting and learning new ways to try and make the programs just as effective and exciting online as they are in person.

Leonid Tunik founded Empow Studios, a program that runs a string of robotics, engineering, and digital art courses for kids and teens. He explained how online courses can be tricky to keep kids motivated to learn. Empow Studios plans to keep online classes small to try and keep students engaged with their instructor. Tunik wants the online classes to not just be a place of learning but also create social opportunities for kids.

“Playtime is out, playdates are out and so a lot of kids are feeling isolated. So, we're trying to create opportunities for them to interact as a group,” Tunik said.

Programs like the Innovation Institute, run by Jennifer Montana , adapted the content of their courses so it would be easier to teach online. Montana and the instructors in the program switched from lab sciences that would require more intensive lab equipment to topics like genetics and even viruses that are easier and more interactive for online learning.

Advertisement

Not all lab tests were canceled though. “We prepared home kits, and basically gave them the supplies, graduated cylinders, beakers and disposable templates where they could do many chemical reactions at home,” Montana said.

These STEM programs all have a similar strategy to keep kids learning and discovering during this unprecedented time.

“The strategy is to provide a balanced program that keeps the kids engaged for two-hour chunks at a time. That provides educational value, fun value, and simple value, and also lets parents have time to work,” said Tunik about his programs at Empow Studios.

Henderson stated that the best way to help get kids excited about online learning and STEM programs is for parents or trusted adults to be role models and demonstrate curiosity.

“The key is to keep minds curious and discovering,” Henderson said.

To find out more about Newton’s local STEM programs visit NewtonSTEM.org.

Sydney Hager can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.



