For those at the Constitution Marina, boat living during pandemic strengthens community ties

Muto, 34, has resided in her sailboat at Constitution Marina in Charlestown for two years, along with about 180 neighbors. She compared the experience of isolating in her 35-foot vessel to that of doing an offshore passage — without the relaxing reprieve offered by the vast ocean.

Like most people across the country, Stephanie Muto is working from home, learning to share space with her boyfriend and cat, and coping with the pandemic as best as she can.

“You’re just out there and there’s nowhere else to go, but you have a sense of calm and peacefulness out in the open water,” said Muto, a fiscal officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “But we don’t have that right now because we’re stuck on the boat and there’s no open ocean.”

Similar to any long trip, such as her adventure to Halifax, Nova Scotia, there’s lots of food provisioning an, reading books to pass the time., she said.

But now there is also social distancing and reaching out to neighbors in the marina community.

“They all look out for each other,” said Peter Davidoff, 64, a co-owner of the marina. “If someone has a problem, it’ll take five seconds and people will be there to help with whatever they need.”

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus within the marina’s community, the neighbors band together to help those most vulnerable to the sickness, such as older residents and those with underlying conditions.

When one resident self-quarantined because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive, the neighbors put groceries and supplies outside his boat.

“We have a really strong community,” Muto said. “We’re really lucky to have that community support.”

Davidoff is taking necessary precautions to lower the risk of his residents contracting it. He calls every person regularly, making sure they’re healthy. Office hours have been reduced as the majority of marina workers stay home. Bathrooms in the nearby building, which are usually reserved for all residents with a key, will only be accessible to people whose boat bathrooms aren’t working.

“It’s an ongoing thing, we’re all learning as we go,” Davidoff said. “We’re hoping we miss [the virus], but you know, you can’t expect that.”

During this time of the year, Muto and her neighbor are usually playing music together, singing and laughing as their tunes echo throughout the marina. Though they couldn’t join together on one boat, the pair still found a way to have some fun. .

“We did a jam session from the bow of our boats, we were very far apart,” Muto said. “It was something that was really consoling for everyone to listen to the music.”

