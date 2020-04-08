Woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Lynn; two arrested

A woman was in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Lynn Tuesday night and two suspects were arrested after a pursuit, according to police.

Lynn police responded to 33 Whiting St. at approximately 8:39 p.m. and found the 29-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, Lynn police said in a statement. As of Wednesday morning, she remained in critical condition.

Lynn police said after the shooting, a witness followed the suspect’s vehicle as it fled from Whiting Street and relayed information about its location to dispatchers. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit into Saugus. Police followed the vehicle to Webb Place in Saugus, where three suspects got out and fled on foot.