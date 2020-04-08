Biden earns slew of new endorsements, from former challengers to ‘Never Trump’ Republicans

Bennet announced that he was endorsing the former vice president hours after the other top candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race.

The list includes Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who was a contender in the Democratic primary; Anthony Scaramucci, one-time Trump champion and short-lived White House communications director; and the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans led by George Conway.

Former vice president Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, amassed a diverse slate of new endorsements Wednesday from former primary challengers to friends-turned-foe of President Donald Trump.

Bennet suspended his own presidential bid in February after failing to break through the crowded Democratic primary field.

"Americans are asking two questions in this election: Who can beat Donald Trump, and who can get anything done? That candidate is former Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States," Bennet said in a statement.

He hailed Biden as "a proven leader" whose "vast experience, temperament, and decency stand in stark contrast to those of Donald Trump, especially in these challenging times."

Scaramucci, who soured on Trump after he was fired from his White House post after 11 days in the job, simply tweeted Biden's campaign logo.

The Lincoln Project is an organization made up of Republicans that cites its mission as defeating "President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box." The most high-profile member is Conway, husband to White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, who frequently condemns Trump.

"We are proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President," the group tweeted. "As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady the ship, heal our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a leader."