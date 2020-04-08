CDC issues new guidance for essential workers during coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industries. The guidance is focused on when those workers can return to work after having been exposed to the new coronavirus.

Do take your temperature before work.

Do wear a face mask at all times.

Do practice social distancing as work duties permit.

Don’t stay at work if you become sick

Don’t share headsets or objects used near face.

Don’t congregate in the break room or other crowded places.