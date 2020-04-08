More job cuts hit Boston’s tech sector as coronavirus effects spread

The company, which provides management software to restaurants and recently announced a $400 million Series F funding round and a $4.9 billion valuation in February, said restaurant revenues have declined by 80 percent since government officials have begun shutting down operations nationwide, and “our success is tightly coupled with the success of the restaurant industry."

The economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic is now reaching deeper into Boston’s booming tech industry, with two of the region’s most promising startups announcing layoffs and furloughs of employees in recent days.

Another fast-growing firm, EzCater, also announced late Tuesday that it would be laying off 400 workers. The company, which facilitates catering orders for business meetings, has been valued by its investors at more than $1 billion, had 900 workers prior to the layoffs.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Wayfair, the online furniture retailer that has become the city’s most successful consumer-tech, disclosed more details about a half-billion debt investment it received from two private equity firms earlier in the week. The deal gives the investors two seats on the company’s board of directors, giving the cash-burning enterprise access to funds at a time when the stock market is struggling.

Toast only recently was flying high, announcing a $400 million round of funding that gave the startup an eye-popping $4.9 billion valuation in February.

In a letter to staff, Toast chief executive Chris Comparato wrote the company had tried to support restaurants that were among the first businesses to be closed in the shutdowns, issuing credit to customers and creating free access to online ordering for anyone who would want the service.

But that took its toll on Toast itself, Comparato said. The company had been seeing such growth last year that they were scaling up hiring. “But with limited visibility into how quickly the industry may recover, and facing slower than anticipated growth," he wrote, "we now find ourselves in the unenviable position of reducing our headcount,” he wrote.

The company has frozen hiring, pulled back on offers, and halted merit increases, and will reduce pay of senior executives. It will offer severance package, benefits coverage, mental health support, and an extended window during which they can purchase vested stock options for all its impacted employees.

EzCater was even more blunt, saying in a statement, “there is not enough sugar on the planet to sugarcoat this: we’re a company that feeds meetings, and meetings are not happening much right now.”

The region’s consumer-facing tech darlings serving the travel industry have already been hit hard. Lola.com, Zipcar, Hopper, and Wanderu have all cut back workers as the travel restrictions have decimated the industry. At Logan airport, the number of passengers fell by 93 percent between March 23-29, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest Massport data.

And despite issuing a sunny investor update on Monday, SEC filings from Wayfair indicate that the housewares company has taken on a $535 billion dollar loan from private equity firms Great Hill and Charlesbank, which will involve giving the firms two seats on the company’s board. The money bolsters Wayfair’s balance sheet, but will also dilute somewhat the power of co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine, who also serve as co-chairs of the board of directors. The pair recently oversaw a round of layoffs in February that affected 550 workers, 350 of which were in Boston.

