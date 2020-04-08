Northeastern students have left town, but those who lived in private dorm must still pay rent

Like other Northeastern students, many LightView residents returned to their homes after the university limited access to the campus in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. But unlike the students in campus dorms, LightView residents must continue paying their monthly rent, which starts at about $1,300 per person.

Students living in LightView Apartments, a private residential complex built on Northeastern land across from campus to house the university’s undergraduates, say they are caught in a financial bind.

Northeastern University moved to online education last month amid the coronavirus pandemic and told its students to return home, promising them a refund on room and board costs. But students living in the university’s first privately constructed residence hall are discovering that unlike those who live on campus, they are likely to be on the hook for rent through August.

Advertisement

In addition, leases at LightView run through August, not the academic year, and many residents who had planned to find summer Northeastern students to take over their rental contracts say that demand has vanished. Now, they are stuck paying thousands of dollars a month in rent for empty rooms.

“When I committed to a lease through August 18, it was under the reality that Northeastern University would continue to function as a fully operational university, but that reality is no longer,” said Brennan Balasubramaniam, 22, a Northeastern senior.

Balasubramaniam is among the few students still at LightView and the only one of four roommates who remained. But he graduates in early May and plans to move to Washington, D.C., for his job. He and his roommates were going to lease their two-bedroom apartment for the summer to other Northeastern students who were coming to Boston for classes or work. But Northeastern’s summer programs have now gone online, and the jobs that students had lined up have fallen through, he said.

Advertisement

“There is no market,” said Balasubramaniam. “You’re dealing with a very small pool whose lives have dramatically changed, who are either home or avoiding Boston like everybody told them to.”

American Campus Communities, the Texas-based publicly traded student housing developer that operates LightView and about 200 properties across the country, said it is making concessions to help. The company is not charging students late fees or evicting residents because they are behind on payments. ACC is also working with students on a case-by-case basis to develop payment plans or rent-abatement plans for families suffering financial hardship, said Bill Bayless, the company’s chief executive officer, in a statement on Monday.

“Our pledge is that every American Campus Communities resident will continue to have a home during this crisis regardless of their ability to pay rent on a timely basis,” Bayless said.

But he said that student rents support the residential community and upkeep of the building.

“It is important to note LightView is an apartment community and resident rent payments continue to support the personnel and staff who work every day to provide essential services to all residents, pay our small business contractors, and other expenses such as real estate taxes that fund local school districts and first responders," Bayless said.

By Tuesday, ACC and Northeastern off-campus housing officials had notified LightView residents that they would also be able to lease their rooms to non-Northeastern undergraduate students.

But Olivia Stieler von Heydekampf, 21, and a junior at Northeastern, wasn’t sure that would provide much relief.

Advertisement

“As you can imagine, this doesn’t change much because of the overall lack of demand for housing right now,” said Stieler von Heydekampf, who is back home in Minneapolis.

Stieler von Heydekampf and other LightView residents said they had hoped that Northeastern would have stepped in and provided more relief. The apartments have been marketed as a partnership between Northeastern and ACC, and property managers stressed that they had a close relationship with the university, she said.

Northeastern tapped ACC to build and operate LightView to save the university money and keep the construction burden off its balance sheets as it increased the availability of student housing in Boston. Northeastern last year announced plans to build a second 26-story, 975-bed dorm with ACC.

The partnership with a private developer is a model many universities across the country have adopted in recent years. But the coronavirus outbreak underscores some of the challenges students face when the university isn’t in direct control of its student residence halls.

Private operators of student housing have been reluctant to refund rent payments after universities went online. Many are facing their own financial pressures in wake of the pandemic. For example, like most publicly traded companies, ACC’s share price took a tumble in the past month. In late February, ACC was priced at about $48 a share and on Tuesday closed under $30 a share.

Students in privately operated dorms at Drexel University, the University of Central Florida, and Brigham Young University have protested their rental contracts and launched social media campaigns in an effort to pressure the companies and their universities.

Advertisement

Northeastern officials say the rooms at LightView, unlike some of the on-campus dorms, can be more conducive to social distancing since they have their own bathrooms and living rooms. The company has made changes to help students, university officials said.

“We are pleased that American Campus Communities is rolling out a new system this week to assist students who are currently leasing apartments in the LightView building,” said Renata Nyul, a Northeastern spokeswoman. “ACC has assured Northeastern that they will take individual circumstances into account as they work with students, particularly those with financial hardships.”

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.