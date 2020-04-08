President Trump has lost an estimated $1 billion because of the coronavirus shutdowns, according to Forbes

As a result, Trump’s net worth is estimated to have fallen to $2.1 billion, down from $3.1 billion in early March, according to Forbes.

As the coronavirus spreads across the US, many of Trump’s resort properties have either closed or are operating with a skeleton staff as bookings plummet, according to the New York Times . The paper reported this week that the Trump Organization is in discussions with its creditors about delaying some loan payments.

President Trump, whose businesses have been hit by coronavirus-related shutdowns, has lost an estimated $1 billion in recent weeks, according to Forbes magazine, which released its annual ranking of the richest people in the world on Tuesday.

Trump was far from alone among those on the list in seeing their wealth plunge as the coronavirus wreaked havoc on financial markets: Investor Warren Buffet lost $15 billion, according to the magazine’s estimates, going from $82.5 billion in 2019 to $67.5 billion in 2020. Locally, Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson is estimated to have lost about $4.8 billion, and now has an estimated net worth of $10.8 billion, Forbes said.

In fact, so many lost money that the billionaires list itself shrank by 58 compared to 2019, according to Forbes. The magazine listed 2,095 billionaires in the 2020 ranking, down from 2,153 in 2019. Forbes said it finalized its annual ranking of billionaires on March 18, the day the Dow closed below 20,000 for the first time since 2017. When it initially developed its 2020 rankings in early March, the billionaires list was set to grow by hundreds, according to Forbes.

“The world’s richest are not immune to the devastating impact of the coronavirus,” said Forbes assistant managing editor Kerry A. Dolan, in a press release. “The drop in the number of billionaires this year reflects the economic impact the pandemic is already having.”

But the loss of a handful of billionaires on a list of the world’s richest people is hardly a comprehensive reflection of the staggering economic damage the crisis has caused, especially for vulnerable populations who have been put out of work by closures in hospitality industries and elsewhere. More than 6 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending on March 28, a record-shattering number that came on top of the 3 million who had filed claims the week before.

In Massachusetts alone, 181,032 filed for unemployment the week of March 28.

Nearly a third of renters in the United States did not pay their April rent, according to the Wall Street Journal. Food banks are seeing a huge spike in demand with a corresponding drop in contributions, according to NBC.

