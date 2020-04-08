Solidarity and celebration: Church bells to ring at noon on Easter Sunday

The archdiocese also asked those parishes that can participate to stream their bell-ringing live on on their digital platforms, using the hashtag #AnEasterPeople.

The Archdiocese of Boston said Wednesday that its churches will join in unison in ringing their bells on Easter Sunday at 12 noon, in a gesture of solidarity and celebration. Other denominations are also planning to join in, the archdiocese said in a statement.

The idea of ringing the bells came from several parishioners from different parts of the archdiocese and was received by Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley “as an encouraging expression of hope during these challenging times,” the archdiocese said.

Among the churches ringing the bells will be the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, the mother church of the archdiocese.

“In ordinary times, church bells are a call for people to gather in prayer. This year, in the midst of the pandemic, the bells remind us that we are a community of people who need to take care of each other in the power and strength of spiritual connection and the love of the Resurrected Christ,” O’Malley said in the statement.

The archdiocese said it was also “an opportunity to recognize and pray for those on the front lines of this crisis including among others nurses, doctors, EMT’s, police, fire, other medical professionals and other essential workers such as grocery and pharmacy employees.”

O’Malley is participating in services Thursday through Sunday that will be available on CatholicTV.org. On Easter Sunday, the Mass will be available on CatholicTV.org as well as WHDH-TV and WLVI-TV. The public is not allowed at the services. Only a couple of priests, servers, and a couple of singers and an organist join O’Malley at the services, and all follow the city, state and federal health directives on social distancing, said archdiocese spokesman Terrence Donilon.

