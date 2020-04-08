‘That fight does not end today.' Former rivals, supporters offer thanks to Bernie Sanders as Democratic primary fight comes to close

“Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. That’s a good thing for our nation and our future,” Biden said in the statement. “Senator Sanders and his supporters have changed the dialogue in America. Issues which had been given little attention — or little hope of ever passing — are now at the center of the political debate.”

Former vice president Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, released a lengthy statement praising Sanders and his supporters for their advocacy in support of progressive issues.

Supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, along with some former Democratic primary rivals, are offering tributes to him in the wake of his announcement Wednesday that he will end his bid for the party’s presidential nomination.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race in early March, thanked Sanders in a pair of tweets “for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign.”

Businessman Andrew Yang sent a profanity-laced tweet in support of Sanders just minutes after his announcement, and urged Democrats to come together and beat Trump in November.

One of Sanders’ most high-profile supporters, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, thanked Sanders “for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life. Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States.”

Her sentiment was echoed by two other members of the so-called Squad of first-term lawmakers of color, including Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who vowed to continue Sanders’ fight.

Omar also had a message for Sanders supporters who indicated they would stay home in November after Sanders’ loss: “Just stop. The livelihoods of millions of marginalized people are at stake. We must all fight like hell to get Donald Trump out of the White House and end the rise of fascism in this country,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Trump taunted Sanders and the Democratic party in a series of tweets, blaming Warren for Sanders’ losses and urging his supporters to vote Republican in November.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.