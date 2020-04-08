In these times of darkness, they light a candle

They provide safe havens for underprivileged boys and girls. They purchase classroom computers for kids who can only dream about having one at home.

They are the doers of good deeds, often far from the daily headlines, now scattered across the smoking wreckage of an economy staggered by deadly disease – and despair.

They ask: How can we help? And then do it. They operate on shoestring budgets. But, now, even those shoestrings are gone.

So they’ve been forced to confront the unthinkable: Can we survive? Who will help us so we can help others?

“The virus really has thrown us into a very scary situation,’’ Annmarie Quezada , head of school at Mother Caroline Academy, a tuition-free middle school in Dorchester, educating 65 girls in grades 4 through 8.

“We had to cancel our biggest event, our gala that was going to be in May,’’ she said. “That has put us in the situation where we don’t have our revenue stream. By canceling, our school was at risk. Without that money, I wouldn’t be able to run the school.’’

Mark O’Donnell, chief development officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts – which serves 3,900 kids — knows the feeling.

“We would have had to dilute our assets,’’ O’Donnell said. “We would have to lay off people and keep a skeleton crew. We would have to worry about making payroll.

“But Phill said, ‘Don’t worry about today or tomorrow. Let’s make sure we keep this mission alive for the next 50 years. Figure out a way to stability. I’ll help you through.’ ’’

Phill is Phill Gross.

And if you’ve never heard of him, or seen his bold-faced name in the local newspaper, that’s entirely by design.

He seeks no publicity.

He runs so silent and so deep even the most sophisticated radar technology can scarcely detect him.

But he and his wife, Liz, have made a difference. And, now, they are at work constructing nothing less than miraculous lifelines. And putting their fortune on the line to do it.

“It’s scary. That’s the only way to put it,’’ said Phill Gross, who is co-founder and managing director of Adage Capital Management, a local money management company which concentrates on the assets of large endowments and foundations.

Big and prominent organizations trust him with their money. Places like Harvard University and the American Red Cross.

These days, his focus is narrower and smaller, concentrating on those who need help the most. He’s helped the big guys. Now he and his wife want to help those less fortunate.

“I don’t want this to last any longer than it has to,’’ he said. “So if there’s anything we can do to make that happen, we’ve got to do it. I can’t predict the economy. I can’t predict the jobless rate.

“But I see the real changes in the things that we care about. The shrinking of these organizations. The decisions they’re making right now to be able to survive. We can’t as a family do what the government can do. The only thing our family can do is to keep the evisceration of these organizations from happening.’’

He tried – and failed – to fight back tears as he said those words.

He’s emotional about it.

And those who will be the recipient of his generosity are emotional about it, too. Gross’s generosity will mean $1 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters, a gift he wants them to match.

It’s a gift that will make the difference between summer camp programs and a joyless July – a gift that will ensure that the bonds between the kids and their mentors will remain strong.

“He’s not only allowing us to operate through this horrible time, but he’s allowing us to operate as if things were normal,’’ said Josh Kraft, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston.

The Gross family is making a major donation to the club, big money that will help balance the books and make the summer sunnier for the kids it serves.

“Unbelievable,’’ Kraft said. “He’s never looking for adulation. When he told me that he wanted to do something for us and he mentioned the amount of money, it took me a second. Whoa! I said, ‘Phill that’s unbelievable. I don’t know what to say.’ And that’s a direct quote.’’

What’s even more unbelievable is where all this money is coming from. It’s not a withdrawal from his company’s bank account.

This is the Gross family’s money.

“This is us as a family deciding that we’re going to take 100 percent of the income we earn this year – and more than that – and we’re going to try to get the organizations we care about through this next year without these organizations having to dramatically reduce their services.’’

Ten dollars. A thousand dollars. A million dollars. Whatever it takes.

“It doesn’t matter,’’ Gross told me. “This is a time to think about what you care about. It could be a local soup kitchen or a theater program. This is a time to gather friends and supporters to get them through that.’’

The coronavirus — we all hope — will subside soon. Perhaps it will linger longer than experts predict. Clinicians foresee smaller flare-ups ahead. In any case, its wreckage will be around for years.

“People are basically good,’’ Gross said. “People with philanthropic means are basically good. This is going to bring out the good in so many people. We all realize that when you don’t have contact with people how important that contact is.

“I do think the goodness of people has been proven over and over again.’’

Yes. And people who are in the good-deed business know Phill and Liz Gross embody that spirit.

People like Jack Connors, perhaps Boston’s most seasoned and most prolific fundraiser.

Connors said Phill Gross called him a couple of weeks ago, seeking advice and guidance.

Connors has never forgotten the quiet generosity displayed by Gross and by his partner, Bob Atchinson,when Connors needed a ferry to transport kids to Camp Harbor View, the summertime oasis Connors founded.

The rickety Long Island Bridge that led to the camp in the middle of Boston Harbor was demolished after it was condemned and shuttered in October 2014.

“Guess who paid for that ferry?’’ Connors asked. “Phill Gross. That’s who.’’

Connors, who knows a thing or two about generosity, called Gross a latter-day Good Samaritan.

“In the biblical story, several people were aware that this guy had been beaten and robbed and walked right by,’’ Connors said, recounting the New Testament story. “But the Samaritan picked this guy up and brought him to the local inn and said, ‘Bring him back to health.’

“That’s what Phill and his family are doing. It’s nothing more than a 2,000-year-old story about the Good Samaritan. That’s all this is. But people like Phill and his family are few and far between. There’s a lot of people with a lot of money. But not all of them understand the joy of giving it away to help other people.’’

Some do.

People like Phill and Liz Gross.





Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist.