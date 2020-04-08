Trustees to reopen 76 parks and historic sites closed last month

The Trustees of Reservations plans to reopen 76 historic, cultural, and agricultural sites across the region Thursday to offer residents more opportunities to spend time outdoors while working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston-based organization said Wednesday.

The sites include the Hamlin Reservation in Ipswich, Lyman Reserve in Buzzards Bay, the Charles River Peninsula in Needham, and Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke, according to the Trustees.

Last month, the group announced that it would close to the public all its 118 properties from March 24 to April 7 in compliance with an emergency order issued by Governor Charlie Baker. Since then, the group has worked with state and local officials to identify sites it could safely reopen and settled on 76 locations that can be open without staff present and that weren’t overcrowded prior to the closures, the Trustees said in a statement.