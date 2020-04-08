Trustees to reopen 76 parks and historic sites closed last month

The Trustees of Reservations plans to reopen 76 historic, cultural, and agricultural sites across the region Thursday to offer residents more opportunities to spend time outdoors while working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston-based organization said Wednesday.
The sites include the Hamlin Reservation in Ipswich, Lyman Reserve in Buzzards Bay, the Charles River Peninsula in Needham, and Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke, according to the Trustees.
Last month, the group announced that it would close to the public all its 118 properties from March 24 to April 7 in compliance with an emergency order issued by Governor Charlie Baker. Since then, the group has worked with state and local officials to identify sites it could safely reopen and settled on 76 locations that can be open without staff present and that weren’t overcrowded prior to the closures, the Trustees said in a statement.
“Now more than ever, we recognize that offering access to our special places provides respite, solace, fresh air, and a physical outlet during this unprecedented time in our world,” Barbara Erickson, the Trustees’ president and chief executive, said in the statement. “At the same time, we know that it is so important that visitors follow the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] social distancing guidelines for everyone’s safety and that they stay close to home.”
The organization’s other properties are expected to remain closed at least until May 4, the Trustees said. Those sites include some that local officials have asked to remain closed or that require staffing to prevent crowding. The organization’s farm properties will remain closed except for curbside food pickup.
The group strongly encourages residents to heed Baker’s guidance, visiting only sites in their communities and practicing social distancing at all times, stepping aside to let others pass on trails and keeping dogs leashed and away from other visitors.
The full list of properties reopening Thursday is as follows.
- The Governor Oliver Ames Estate, Easton
- Ashintully Gardens, Tyringham
- Ashley House (grounds only), Sheffield
- Bartholomew’s Cobble, Sheffield
- Bear Swamp, Ashfield
- Bear’s Den, New Salem
- Boston Community Gardens, Boston (various neighborhoods)
- Bridge Island Meadows, Millis
- Brooks Woodland Preserve, Petersham
- William Cullen Bryant Homestead, Cummington
- Bullitt Reservation, Ashfield and Conway
- Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, Edgartown (No OSV access)
- Cedariver, Millis
- Chapel Brook, Ashfield
- Charles River Peninsula, Needham
- Chase Woodlands, Dover
- Copicut Woods, Fall River
- Cormier Woods, Uxbridge and Mendon
- Cornell Farm, Dartmouth
- Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, Nantucket (No OSV Access)
- Crowninshield Island, Marblehead
- Dexter Drumlin, Lancaster
- Dinosaur Footprints, Holyoke
- Doane’s Falls, Royalston
- Doyle Community Park, Leominster
- Dry Hill, New Marlborough
- East Over Reservation, Rochester
- East Over: Hales Brook and Sippican River, Marion
- Elliott Laurel, Phillipston
- Farandnear, Shirley
- Field Farm, Williamstown (grounds only)
- Gerry Island, Marblehead
- Glendale Falls, Middlefield
- Goose Pond Reservation, Lee
- Greenwood Farm, Ipswich
- Halibut Point Reservation, Rockport
- Hamlin Reservation, Ipswich
- Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens, New Bedford
- Holmes Reservation, Plymouth
- Governor Hutchinson’s Field, Milton
- Jacobs Hill, Royalston
- Land of Providence, Holyoke
- Little Tom Mountain, Holyoke
- Long Point Wildlife Refuge, Edgartown
- Lyman Reserve, Buzzards Bay
- Malcolm Preserve, Carlisle
- Mashpee Reservation, Mashpee
- McLennan Reservation, Tyringham
- Medfield Meadow Lots, Medfield
- Medfield Rhododendrons, Medfield
- Menemsha Hills, Chilmark
- Misery Islands, Salem Sound
- Moose Hill Farm, Sharon
- Mountain Meadow Preserve, Williamstown
- Mytoi, Edgartown
- North Common Meadow, Petersham
- Norton Point Beach, Edgartown – (No OSV Access)
- Notchview, Windsor
- The Old Manse, Concord (grounds only)
- Old Town Hill, Newbury
- Pegan Hill, Dover and Natick
- Peters Reservation, Dover
- Petticoat Hill, Williamsburg
- Pierce Reservation, Milton
- Questing, New Marlborough
- Quinebaug Woods, Holland
- Redemption Rock, Princeton
- Royalston Falls, Royalston
- Signal Hill, Canton
- Slocum’s River Reserve, Dartmouth
- Stavros Reservation, Essex
- Swift River Reservation, Petersham
- Tantiusques, Sturbridge
- Tyringham Cobble, Tyringham
- Wasque Reservation, Edgartown
- Westport Town Farm, Westport
