Trustees to reopen 76 parks and historic sites closed last month

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated April 8, 2020, an hour ago
Gerry Island, off the coast of Marblehead, is one of 76 Trustees of Reservations sites set to reopen Thursday.Kristi Perry

The Trustees of Reservations plans to reopen 76 historic, cultural, and agricultural sites across the region Thursday to offer residents more opportunities to spend time outdoors while working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston-based organization said Wednesday.

The sites include the Hamlin Reservation in Ipswich, Lyman Reserve in Buzzards Bay, the Charles River Peninsula in Needham, and Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke, according to the Trustees.

Last month, the group announced that it would close to the public all its 118 properties from March 24 to April 7 in compliance with an emergency order issued by Governor Charlie Baker. Since then, the group has worked with state and local officials to identify sites it could safely reopen and settled on 76 locations that can be open without staff present and that weren’t overcrowded prior to the closures, the Trustees said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we recognize that offering access to our special places provides respite, solace, fresh air, and a physical outlet during this unprecedented time in our world,” Barbara Erickson, the Trustees’ president and chief executive, said in the statement. “At the same time, we know that it is so important that visitors follow the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] social distancing guidelines for everyone’s safety and that they stay close to home.”

The organization’s other properties are expected to remain closed at least until May 4, the Trustees said. Those sites include some that local officials have asked to remain closed or that require staffing to prevent crowding. The organization’s farm properties will remain closed except for curbside food pickup.

The group strongly encourages residents to heed Baker’s guidance, visiting only sites in their communities and practicing social distancing at all times, stepping aside to let others pass on trails and keeping dogs leashed and away from other visitors.

The full list of properties reopening Thursday is as follows.

  1. The Governor Oliver Ames Estate, Easton
  2. Ashintully Gardens, Tyringham
  3. Ashley House (grounds only), Sheffield
  4. Bartholomew’s Cobble, Sheffield
  5. Bear Swamp, Ashfield
  6. Bear’s Den, New Salem
  7. Boston Community Gardens, Boston (various neighborhoods)
  8. Bridge Island Meadows, Millis
  9. Brooks Woodland Preserve, Petersham
  10. William Cullen Bryant Homestead, Cummington
  11. Bullitt Reservation, Ashfield and Conway
  12. Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, Edgartown (No OSV access)
  13. Cedariver, Millis
  14. Chapel Brook, Ashfield
  15. Charles River Peninsula, Needham
  16. Chase Woodlands, Dover
  17. Copicut Woods, Fall River
  18. Cormier Woods, Uxbridge and Mendon
  19. Cornell Farm, Dartmouth
  20. Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, Nantucket (No OSV Access)
  21. Crowninshield Island, Marblehead
  22. Dexter Drumlin, Lancaster
  23. Dinosaur Footprints, Holyoke
  24. Doane’s Falls, Royalston
  25. Doyle Community Park, Leominster
  26. Dry Hill, New Marlborough
  27. East Over Reservation, Rochester
  28. East Over: Hales Brook and Sippican River, Marion
  29. Elliott Laurel, Phillipston
  30. Farandnear, Shirley
  31. Field Farm, Williamstown (grounds only)
  32. Gerry Island, Marblehead
  33. Glendale Falls, Middlefield
  34. Goose Pond Reservation, Lee
  35. Greenwood Farm, Ipswich
  36. Halibut Point Reservation, Rockport
  37. Hamlin Reservation, Ipswich
  38. Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens, New Bedford
  39. Holmes Reservation, Plymouth
  40. Governor Hutchinson’s Field, Milton
  41. Jacobs Hill, Royalston
  42. Land of Providence, Holyoke
  43. Little Tom Mountain, Holyoke
  44. Long Point Wildlife Refuge, Edgartown
  45. Lyman Reserve, Buzzards Bay
  46. Malcolm Preserve, Carlisle
  47. Mashpee Reservation, Mashpee
  48. McLennan Reservation, Tyringham
  49. Medfield Meadow Lots, Medfield
  50. Medfield Rhododendrons, Medfield
  51. Menemsha Hills, Chilmark
  52. Misery Islands, Salem Sound
  53. Moose Hill Farm, Sharon
  54. Mountain Meadow Preserve, Williamstown
  55. Mytoi, Edgartown
  56. North Common Meadow, Petersham
  57. Norton Point Beach, Edgartown – (No OSV Access)
  58. Notchview, Windsor
  59. The Old Manse, Concord (grounds only)
  60. Old Town Hill, Newbury
  61. Pegan Hill, Dover and Natick
  62. Peters Reservation, Dover
  63. Petticoat Hill, Williamsburg
  64. Pierce Reservation, Milton
  65. Questing, New Marlborough
  66. Quinebaug Woods, Holland
  67. Redemption Rock, Princeton
  68. Royalston Falls, Royalston
  69. Signal Hill, Canton
  70. Slocum’s River Reserve, Dartmouth
  71. Stavros Reservation, Essex
  72. Swift River Reservation, Petersham
  73. Tantiusques, Sturbridge
  74. Tyringham Cobble, Tyringham
  75. Wasque Reservation, Edgartown
  76. Westport Town Farm, Westport


Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.